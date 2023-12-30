CM Revanth Reddy expresses serious displeasure over sale of Praja Palana application forms

CM Revanth Reddy also assured that Rythu Bandhu assistance and pensions to existing people would be continued

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:34 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Expressing serious displeasure over Praja Palana forms being sold by different people, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to arrange as many applications as possible for distribution among the people.

The Chief Minister also assured that Rythu Bandhu assistance and pensions to existing people would be continued. People need not have any apprehensions in this regard, he said. People who could not enroll in the past and those who wish to enroll afresh, have to submit their applications, he said.

Also Read Praja Palana programme: People fume over non availability of applications

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other senior officials on the Praja Palana programme here on Saturday.

During the meeting, he sought all the details regarding the Grama Sabhas conducted till date and the number of applications filed by people and the procedure being followed for accepting the applications from the officials.

“There should not be any shortage of applications and as many forms as possible should be made available to the people,” Revanth Reddy told the officials.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials not to create any difficulty to the applicants in submitting applications. District Collectors have been asked to take stringent action against those who sell applications.

He also suggested that public representatives should participate in the Praja Palana programme. The authorities have been asked to ensure that citizens do not face any kind of difficulty in submitting applications. The officials have also been asked to provide drinking water supply and erect tents for people who attend the Praja Palana programme to submit applications.