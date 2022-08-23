Sleep well to succeed in recruitment exams

Late-night cramming, copious amounts of energy drinks or coffee, and binge eating — this is the lifestyle pattern most youngsters adapt to while preparing for exams. You might think that studying extra time will benefit you in your exams.

However, experts and psychologists have been pointing out that all-nighters do more harm than good and that your brain loses efficiency with each hour of sleep deprivation. Most of us need at least seven to eight hours of sleep at night for the body and brain to function normally. And if one stays up all night, there will be a sharp decrease in performance for specific learning and memory tasks, happens to be the caution from the psychologists.

It is advised to set a scheduled time for sleep and stick to it. Make your body know when it’s time to go to bed and when it’s time to wake up. It not only tends to increase the amount of sleep you get each night, but it can also improve the quality of that sleep. Irregular sleep schedules have been linked to poor performance in exams, while consistent sleep can improve academic performance.

It is also better to stay away from mobile phones while going to sleep, to be able to allow the mind to relax properly and ensure quality sleep. Also, pondering over thoughts of the day keeps the brain active, leading to difficulty in sleeping. Writing down your thoughts before sleep, or practising meditation can help. Also, don’t force yourself to fall asleep. In case you can’t sleep, leave the bedroom, read or relax somewhere else. Return to the room when you feel sleepy again.

Preparations are exhausting and it is but natural to reach for junk food, energy drinks, and coffee frequently. Better avoid them for they could make your sleep worse. Also, limit caffeine intake during exams. Studies show that coffee can affect sleep even when had six hours before bed. Nicotine and alcohol also worsen the sleep quality.