Sleeping couple set on fire in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Tadipatri: A couple sleeping in the open were doused with petrol and set on fire at Sajjaladinne of Tadipatri mandal in Anantapur district on Saturday night.

According to reports, Nallapureddy and his wife Krishnavenamma were employed in a local factory. Their relative Ramesh Reddy, who also worked there, had become an alcoholic and the couple warned him against it.

This enraged Ramesh Reddy who indulged in the inhuman act. A young girl Pujita, who was sleeping nearby, also sustained burns. The couple, with serious burns, were rushed to Kurnool hospital for treatment.

Police is investigating.

