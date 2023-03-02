News in briefs from Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Prof Stevenson takes over as Dean, OU Social Sciences

Prof. K Stevenson on Thursday took over as the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Osmania University (OU). Prof. Stevenson joined the University in 1991 and rose to become the head and chairperson of the Board of Studies, Journalism department.

A recipient of the Telangana State Best Teacher Award 2018, he played a key role during the university’s centenary celebrations and worked for Sabin affiliate as a communication specialist and as faculty in Communication, Ministry of Higher Education, Oman. Currently, he is also Director, Human Capital Development Centre, OU.

Introduced:

Wharton Online of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, in collaboration with Great Learning has introduced a 12-week Advanced Digital Marketing and Growth Strategies program.

Designed and developed by faculty from the Wharton School, the program is specifically curated to help mid to senior-level professionals across a variety of business growth-related functions, according to a press release. To get access to the free demo session, visit the link https://bit.ly/3XNm6Xj.

Admissions:

School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SAST), Shirpur, SVKM’s NMIMS, has commenced admissions for a four-year professional undergraduate degree BSc (Hons) in Agriculture program.

The program is designed as per ICAR recommended syllabus so that the student’s learning is in line with the national curriculum. More details at https://agriculture.nmims.edu/.

Hackathon:

IRMA’s incubator ISEED, along with TiHAN-IIT Hyderabad, launched the ANTRA Hackathon – Autonomous Navigation for Transformation in Rural Areas, to solve rural development problems in agriculture, dairy and allied industries, and agroforestry. It aims to support innovators, start-ups, and ideators with scalable business solution models by providing them with technology development, financial capacity building, and go-to-market support.

The last date for application is March 5 with the application link: https://iram.villgroapps.org/antra/Login.php