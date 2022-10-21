Warangal: Hackathon’ 22 grand finale begins at SR University

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:32 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

SR University Vice-Chancellor Prof GRC Reddy has urged the students to raise their ideas made during the Hackathon to a level of making it a business initiative

Warangal: SR University Vice-Chancellor Prof GRC Reddy has urged the students to raise their ideas made during the Hackathon to a level of making it a business initiative in the future. He has inaugurated a two-day Hackathon’ 22 at the university level on the campus near here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, he underscored the importance of organizing such events to encourage the talent. “Such events will enhance the skill set, and inculcate competitive behaviour among the students,” he added.

Also Read Warangal: SR University secures 91st place in NIRF 2022

Congratulating the department of computer science and artificial Intelligence for organizing such a prestigious event, SRU Registrar and Dean, Dr CV Guru Rao advised the participants to actively take part in such events, so as to increase their skill set with respect to emerging technologies.

Convenor of the Hackathon’22 Dr M Shashikala said that the department of CS and AI had now made a habit of organizing Hackathons, technical events, workshops etc. every year, adding that the number of student participants has increased considerably from year to year. She even also said such events raise the level of students to compete at national level Hackathons.

Coordinator, P. Pramod Kumar said that a total of 102 teams (612 participants) have registered for the event. “ Out of which, 32 teams (192 participants) have been shortlisted to be a part of the grand finale. There are “Ten Themes” and a winner will be picked from the competing teams in each theme. The winners from each theme will be awarded Rs 10,000 cash prize,” he said.