Smashing Blue fancied for Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: The RH Sequeira-trained Smashing Blue looks unbeatable in the Beacon Plate 1200 metres Category-II, a handicap for horses, rated 60 to 85, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 1.20 pm.

SELECTIONS

1. Inside Story 1, Campania 2, Rivadavia 3

2. Lagos 1, House Of Diamonds 2, Certitude 3

3. Gregor Clegane 1, Starwalt 2, Burano 3

4. Her Legacy 1, Celeritas 2, The Special One 3

5. Always Success 1, Queen Daenerys 2, Fashion Universe 3

6. Smashing Blue 1, Agni 2, Pontius Pilate 3

7. Gusty Note 1, Blissful 2, Scramjet 3

8. Forever Bond 1, Destine To Be 2, A Hundred Echoes 3

Day’s Best: Smashing Blue.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

