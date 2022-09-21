| Campania Impresses In Morning Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Campania impresses in morning trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:17 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: Campania worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Akash (Rafique Sk) 48, moved freely. Carlisle (B Nikhil) (From 1000/400) 46, moved easy. Elusive (Rohit Kumar) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy. Alabama (Kiran Naidu) & Raisina Hill (Dhanu Singh) 48, pair moved freely.

800m:

Nishaan (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Rhythm Selection (Md Ismail) 1-2, 600/45, handy. Amalfitana (Apprentice) 1-4, 600/47, handy. Palladium (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/46, moved well.

Fly To The Stars (Afroz Khan) 1-3.5, 600/46.5, moved easy.

1000m:

Campania (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. Sundance Kid (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46, looks well. Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved well. Silk (BR Kumar) & NRI Vision (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, former to note. Palomar (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, good. First Class (Dhanu Singh) & Cosmico (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair moved well. Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, well in hand. Shah Of Iran (Afroz Khan) & That’s My Way (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/59, 600/45, former maintains form.