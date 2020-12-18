SMT to roll out stents from Sultanpur in April: Official

The company, Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), which is headquartered in Gujarat, is setting up Asia’s largest stent manufacturing facility with an overall investment of Rs 250 crore

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: The first stents from the Medical Devices Park that the State is setting up at Sultanpur in Sangareddy will be out in mid April or May. The company, Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), which is headquartered in Gujarat, is setting up Asia’s largest stent manufacturing facility with an overall investment of Rs 250 crore.

“The work on the factory has been impacted by Covid. We were expecting to roll out products around December or January. Now, work has resumed and we expect the first batch of stents to be rolled from the factor at Sangareddy in April or March. Our products are based on research and development,” said Dr Rajiv Chhibber, Vice President- External Affaris, Sahajanand Medical Technologies.

The foundation stone for the unit was laid in September 2019 and the works were in full swing before Covid hit the work. “Telangana has been a great supporter of our project. It has ensured that the various logistic pain points were addressed swiftly during the lockdown. This ensured that the work resumed at the earliest,” said Chhibber while participating in a session `Telangana 2.0: Success Stories and Beyond Coivd’ as part of the CII Partnership Summit 2020.

The company planned the mega stent manufacturing in three phases. The facility will provide direct employment to 2,200 skilled workers and generate indirect employment to thousands in the neighbourhood. Once fully operational, the annual capacity of the SMT stent manufacturing facility, coming up in 20 acre, will be 1.2 million stents and another 2 million catheters that find numerous clinical applications in the hospital sector.

Founded in 1998, Sahajanand develops and manufactures cardiac products in India. Its product portfolio includes coronary stents (drug-eluting and bare-metal), renal stents, angioplasty balloon catheters and other cardiac accessories in India and abroad. The company has a manufacturing facility in Surat and an R&D centre in Ireland’s capital Dublin.

The company has also had given about 40,000 faceshields in the first phase and later touched two lakh units, which were distributed across the country.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .