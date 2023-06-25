Snapchat survey finds five common nicknames in Hyderabad

Social media platform Snapchat recently conducted research in partnership with YouGov to understand more about these nicknames for their latest AR lens feature.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:44 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad

Hyderabad:In India, nicknames play a significant role in defining individual identities. Often known as pet names, ‘ghar ka naam’, or ‘daak naam’ – nicknames are etched deep within our cultural fabric.

Interestingly, the survey outlined that the five most common nicknames in Hyderabad are Chintu, Nani, Chinna, Kanna, and Ammu.

The research also revealed that some of the most popular nicknames in the country are Sonu, Babu, Macha, Shona, and Pinky.

More than half of the respondents said that they have had three or more nicknames at some stage in their lives. Contrary to popular belief, only 15% say they are embarrassed to use their nicknames publicly.

This study inspired two new nickname-themed augmented reality lenses on Snapchat – India’s Top Nicknames and My Nickname – which were launched in India on June 21.

This first lens includes five bespoke designs featuring India’s favourite nicknames. And users can also customise the ‘My Nickname’ lens to create their very own nickname.