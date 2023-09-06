SNDP to be launched soon to tackle Warangal’s flooding woes: MA&UD Sec Arvind Kumar

Arvind Kumar, who along with local MLAs inspected several development works including that of Kaloji Kalakshetram which is scheduled to be inaugurated on the occasion of Kaloji Narayana Rao’s birth anniversary on September 9, also held a review meeting with the people’s representatives and officials.

Warangal: In a proactive response to the issue of flooding, the MA&UD department will soon launch a game-changing initiative –the Strategic Drainage Development Programme (SNDP) – under the GWMC limits. The programme, akin to the successful model implanted under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, aims to provide a permanent solution to the inundation problem in Warangal, Hanamkonad and Kazipet cities along with other villages under the GWMC jurisdiction. This was announced here on Wednesday by the MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar during his visit.

Later, addressing a press conference, Arvind Kumar said, “Under the SNDP, a comprehensive approach will be adopted, encompassing Greater Warangal and the merged villages. The plan will consider vital factors such as historical rainfall data and long-term drainage infrastructure. Minister K T Rama Rao assured that adequate funds would be allocated for the initiative, which will kick off immediately and cover a substantial area spanning 30 km, allowing floodwaters to flow seamlessly in Greater Warangal,”

The SNDP launch comes as a beacon of hope for Warangal residents who have grappled with flooding-related challenges for years. In addition to addressing the flooding issue, plans are underway for road construction, flyovers, and permanent flood prevention solutions in the city, according to MLA Vinay Bhaskar.

Furthermore, the ongoing construction of 19 junctions in the city, with an estimated cost of Rs three crore, is progressing smoothly and will be inaugurated soon, adding to the city’s infrastructure enhancements, they said.

To expedite recovery efforts, funds amounting to Rs 250 crore have been released by the state municipal administration department to rehabilitate flood-affected areas. Field inspection has already been conducted, and reconstruction work is well underway. In a bid to aid flood victims, plans include the construction of a nine-storied-apartment complex near the Sammaiah Nagar colony where those who were displaced by the widening of Peddammagadda road will also be provided houses.

Additionally, proposals are in place for the establishment of a Karmika Bhavan for the benefit labourer force, alongside the creation of shelters for six model labour addas, they said. GWMC commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik and other officials were present.