SNIST researchers unveil innovative forest monitoring system

The system was developed as part of the project titled ‘IoT-based forest management system for illegal deforestation, fire detection, and livestock management’ funded by the Telangana State Council of Science & Technology (TSCOST).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Researchers from Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) have come up with an innovative forest monitoring system that can detect any intrusion and nearby fire accidents in the forest.

The Institute’s researchers Prof. J Chattopadhyay, G Prasad Acharya, V Jayaprakasan, and P Lavanya have developed an advanced LoRa-based IoT prototype consisting of Laser transceivers and various sensors interfaced with Arduino to detect any intrusion and nearby fire accidents in the forest. The system also comes integrated with a PIR sensor that ensures protection of the equipment and is powered by solar energy for remote deployment.

The team recently visited Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary and interacted with Forest department officials, who reviewed the project’s design and functionality besides giving their suggestions on the implementation of the project.