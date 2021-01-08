Speakers at the event said Christmas brings with it happiness and joy and new energy to begin a new season.

By | Published: 7:24 pm

CMR International School, Lakshmi Nagar, Suraram organised a virtual Christmas session for its students.

Children sang melodious carols and danced joyfully during the celebrations. Teachers explained to the students the significance of the festival and the importance of the joy of helping those in need.

Speakers at the event said Christmas brings with it happiness and joy and new energy to begin a new season. Soaked in Christmas spirit, kids enacted as Santa Claus and shared gifts with their friends and kin. They also shared the season’s greetings on the occasion with the near and dear.

