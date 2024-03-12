Social activist Mazher Hussain conferred with Maja Koene International Peace Award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 09:22 PM

Hyderabad: Social activist Mazher Hussain has been conferred with the Maja Koene International Peace Award 2023.

The founder and executive director of Confederation of Voluntary Organizations (COVA), Mazher Hussain worked for nearly three decades on different fronts.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Mazher Hussain said the award was presented to him for his three decades of works that include prevention of violence, community development and building goodwill and solidarity in South Asia.