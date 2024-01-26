Social justice, equal opportunities, transparency are core objectives in agenda of the state government: Venkat Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 03:35 PM

Suryapet: The district Collector S Venkat Rao on Friday said that the district administration was striving hard to bring transparency in implementation of welfare schemes and ensuring social justice, equal opportunities and freedom of expression, which were main goals of the new government to achieve.

Unfurling the national flag in the police parade ground at 75th republic day celebrations here, Venkat Rao said that the state government was working with a plan to implement its six guarantees by ensuring transparency. He reminded that two guarantees – free travel facility to women in TSRTC buses and hike of aarogyasri medical treatment coverage to Rs 10 lakhs were being implemented since December 9, 2023. So far, about 21,32,860 women have already utilized free bus service in the district, he added.

He said that 3,76,419 applications have been received by the district authorities for six guarantees and completed the online of all the applications. The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had a strong desire to create a new chapter in the state through comprehensive development and welfare of the people, which would reflect in the lives of the people. Reminding that Rs 98 crores have been deposited in the bank accounts of 1,79,450 farmers farmers in the district under Rythu Bandhu for the Yasangi crop season. Consultation between the bankers and government authorities are going on for taking up of Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver.

The cultural programmes presented by the students have filled national spirit in the venue of republic day. The Superintendent of Police BK Rahul Hegde, additonal district Collectors Ch Priyanka and A Venkat Reddy District Forest Officer Satheesh Kumar and several elected representatives also attended the republic day celebrations.