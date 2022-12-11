Software engineer murdered in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:42 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Kothagudem: A software engineer was brutally murdered in the wake of financial disputes at Mutyalampadu crossroads in Tekulapalli mandal in the district.

Dharawath Ashok (26), son of the BJP’s Tekulapalli mandal president, D Balaji of Shantinagar hamlet in Mutyalampadu crossroad gram panchayat, was working in a software company in Khammam. Late night on Saturday, he had left home after receiving a phone call from one of his friends. As his mobile phone was switched off and he did not return home, his family members started looking for him.

Ashok’s body was found on the premises of the gram panchayat office at Mutyalampadu Crossroads. Multiple knife injuries were found on the body while the face was mutilated.

It was said he had a financial dispute with a youth from Mutyalampadu crossroad. Police have reportedly detained the suspect and were interrogating him. Yellandu DSP, Ramana Murthy, Tekulapalli CI Indrasena Reddy and Yellandu CI B Raju visited the spot.