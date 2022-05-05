Soldier selected for ‘Telangana Animuthyam- 2022’ award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:22 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Dr Peruka Raju

Rajanna-Sircilla: A Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army, Dr Peruka Raju has been selected for the “Telangana Animuthyam- 2022” award for his writings as poet, writer and translator by the Sahithi Vedika. The literary award will be presented to Raju on the occasion of Telangana formation day on June 2 in Hyderabad. A native of Narsingapur village of Chandurthi mandal, Raju is presently working in MRC, Wellington, Nilgiri Hills as JCO in Indian Army.

Besides penning thirteen books as well as several hundreds of poems, he also authored an anthology of short stories in Telugu. Raju, who has done a number of translation works in different languages, is also running an NGO called “My Gift” to help the poor in the rural areas of his native place. He had earlier received Phoole Sahithi National Award-2022, International Mother Language Puraskar-2022 and Pudami Rathna Sahithi Puraskar-2022.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .