Somajiguda, Hyderabad: 2nd Top-Performing High Street In India | India Real Estate Vision 2047

This accomplishment highlights the city’s prominence, as not just one but five of its bustling high streets have secured places among the nation’s top 30 high street markets.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: In a recent report titled “India Real Estate Vision 2047” by Knight Frank, Hyderabad’s Somajiguda has clinched the second position in India’s most coveted high street rankings.

The list of top-performing high streets includes the vibrant Somajiguda, the tech-centric Gachibowli, the time-honoured Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, and the lively Jubilee Hills.