Some types of itches are genetic related: Expert

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Severe itching is usually associated with allergies, immunity disorders, parasitic insects and even fungal infections. However, there are instances wherein severe itching is also linked to genetics.

Sometimes, itching could be a condition that has been passed down from parents to children and in some cases it could congenital in nature.

Such rare forms of itching and links to genetics were showcased by Prof. Geoff Woods, human geneticist from Cambridge Institute for Medical Research, UK, while delivering a talk on ‘With Extreme

Phenotypes, think of Genetics, even with Itch,” organised by Hyderabad-based Genome Foundation.

Dr Woods explained how genetics of a few rare diseases lead to the deciphering biological pathways. He also presented case-studies of ultra-rare diseases like congenital itch inherited in families. The geneticist in his presentation said that itch from birth in both males and females could be severe and unrelenting.

Senior officerbears from Genome Foundation including its Chairman, Dr. KPC Gandhi, Dean (Research), Prof.V.R.Rao, Director, Aparna Kaja and senior dermatologist, Dr V Anand Kumar were present.