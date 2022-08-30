Song promo of ‘Oo Meri Jaan’ from ‘Lucky Lakshman’ unveiled

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Hyderabad: Touted to be an out-and-out family entertainer, ‘Lucky Lakshman’ tells the curious incidents in the life of a youngster who feels that he is unlucky although everyone around him says he is so lucky.

The film features ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Sohel and Mokksha as the lead pair.

The promo of a song titled ‘Oo Meri Jaan’ from the movie has been released. Producer Haritha Gogineni of Dattatreya Media said that it has been receiving a stunning response.

Penned by Bhaskarabhatla, the lyrics go like this:

O meri jaan manase nuvve kavalannade…

O meri jaan venake neetho vasthu vunnade…

O meri jaan nine vadili vadili vundanannade…

Anurag Kulkarni’s youthful voice and exuberant picturisation are winning the audience. The Anup Rubens composition is bang on! I Andrew’s cinematography and Vishal’s dance choreography are alluring. Within a few hours of its release, the song started surprising all by attracting a huge response. The full song will be out at 9:33 am on September 3.

Producer Haritha Gogineni said, “Before this song, we had released ‘Adrushtam hello andhiro.. Chandamama’, which has been a hit too. Coming to the subject of the film, it is very interesting; the story revolves around a youngster who feels he is unlucky. From Sohel to all other artistes and technicians, everyone has given the best shot. The full version of the song ‘Oo Meri Jaan’ will be out at 9:33 am on September 3.”

The music of the film is a TIPS audio release. The cast also includes Devi Prasad, Raja Ravindra, Sameer, Kadambari Kiran, Shani Salmon, Sridevi Kumar, Ameen, Anurag, Master Roshan, Master Ayaan, Master Sameer, Master Karthikeya, Jhansi, Raccha Ravi, Jabardasth Karthik, Jabardasth Geethu Royal , Yadam Raju of ‘Comedy Stars’ fame.