Sons hack father to death for objecting to sell land in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:52 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Suryapet: Two siblings on Thursday hacked their father to death at Thummala Penpahad of Athmakur (S) mandal in the district for rejecting their proposal to sell agricultural land to clear the debts. Yerugani Srinivas Goud (50) died on the spot in when his sons Rajasekhar and Santhosh attacked him with axe and knife. His granddaughter Swathi (20), who made a vain attempt to stop the siblings also received injuries on her hand. He had a daughter and two sons. Out of total eight acres of agricultural land owned by him, Srinivas had distributed three acres to each son and kept two acres for himself. He had strongly opposed the plan of his sons to sell some of their land about one year ago to clear the debts.

Srinivas had registered one and half acres of the land, from his share, to his daughter without the knowledge of his sons, This was resented by his two sons. When their mother Lakshmamma went to agricultural field in the early hours of Thursday, Rajasekhar and Santhosh attacked their father, who was sleeping on a bed in their house, with axe and a knife.

The police reportedly took the two sons into the custody.