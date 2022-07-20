Sonu Sood helps 7-month-old from Karimnagar with liver transplant surgery

Hyderabad: Known for his humanitarian acts, actor Sonu Sood has once again come forward to help an undeserved child. This time it was Mohammad Safan Ali, a seven-month-old native of Karimnagar, Telangana, who underwent a liver transplant surgery successfully.

The child was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia, a rare condition in medical parlance which subsequently led to liver failure. Following a failed surgery in Karimnagar, the patient progressed to have severe jaundice and cirrhosis which made the liver transplant necessary.

With the actor’s help, Safan Ali was brought to Aster Medcity Hospital in Kochi, Kerala when he was just a four months old baby. Here, he underwent a successful liver transplant procedure. He is the first patient to be treated by the Second Chance Initiative launched by Aster Volunteers in association with Sonu Sood.

“India has taken huge strides in the advancement of medical care but the access of the same is still miles away for patients like Safan Ali and his family, and mostly because of the high cost,” says Sood adding that through the Second Chance Initiative they hope to give life to more patients.