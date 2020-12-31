Sonu Sood to meet Sangareddy boy

The boy, Madhu, who lost his four limbs in accident, painted Sonu Sood’s portrait with the help of his guru and artist Dr Samudrala Harsh during a programme

Published: 12:02 am

Sangareddy: Actor and social activist Sonu Sood has said that he will meet G Madhu Kumar (11), whose four limbs were amputated after an electrocution incident. Madhu painted Sonu Sood’s portrait with the help of his guru and artist Dr Samudrala Harsh during a programme. Dr Harsh shared the video on social networking site pages.

Sonu Sood, who saw the boy painting his portrait, appreciated his talent and shared the same on his instagram page. Sonu Sood, who has won the hearts of the people in the country by extending support to migrant workers during the lockdown period, posted on his instagram page: “Touched, will see you soon little angel.” The post went viral.

Telangana Today carried a news article on Madhu Kumar’s talent on Tuesday.

