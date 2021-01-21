Sony to telecast Conor McGregor UFC fight on Sunday

Marking this momentous event, Sony Sports has also partnered with popular restaurant chain Social Offline to screen UFC 257, live at two of the popular venues, Khar Social in Mumbai & Indiranagar Social in Bangalore.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:13 pm

Mumbai; Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), the official broadcaster UFC in India, will telecast the return of UFC’S biggest fighter Conor McGregor at UFC 257 LIVE on January 24, 2021. The event held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi will be aired LIVE in the Indian subcontinent on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 (in Hindi) channels from 8 00 am onwards starting with the studio show ‘Ultimate Guide to UFC 257’ followed by UFC 257 at 8 30 AM . For the first time since March 2020, UFC will celebrate the return of fans as a limited number of spectators will be allowed inside the Etihad Arena.

Marking this momentous event, Sony Sports has also partnered with popular restaurant chain Social Offline to screen UFC 257, live at two of the popular venues, Khar Social in Mumbai & Indiranagar Social in Bangalore.

The main event at UFC 257 will witness two of the most exciting UFC fighters meet in the Octagon for a rematch as #2 ranked lightweight and former interim champion Dustin Poirier faces former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor. The first bout between Poirier and McGregor was at featherweight and took place at UFC 178 on September 27, 2014. McGregor got the TKO at just 1:46 minutes of the first round, launching his phenomenal run through the featherweight and lightweight divisions and earning both titles. Poirier returned to lightweight and eventually succeeded in claiming the interim UFC lightweight title.

In the co-main event of UFC 257, No. 6 ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker looks to spoil the highly anticipated debut of Michael Chandler. Hooker has proven himself to be among the most dangerous finishers in the lightweight division while Chandler looks to make an immediate impact in his UFC debut by stopping Hooker to send a message to the lightweight division. Additional key bouts on the UFC 257 card will witness Women’s flyweight contenders collide when No. 6 ranked Jessica Eye squares off with No. 7 Joanne Calderwood and No. 8 ranked women’s flyweight contender Marina Rodriguez square up against the surging No. 9 Amanda Ribas amongst others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .