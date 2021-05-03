‘SOS Children’s Villages’ opens doors for distressed kids

Working towards the welfare of children for the past 56 years, the society is doing everything to protect vulnerable children during the Covid crisis

Hyderabad: SOS Children’s Villages India has announced that it is ready to provide short or long-term care to vulnerable children across the country whose safety, security, and well-being have been severely affected because of losing parental care due to the pandemic and have no caregivers left to provide for them.

Sumanta Kar, secretary general, SOS Children’s Villages said, “We are trying our best to ensure that all the children under our care are safe and secure. We are willing to join hands with the government, the corporates, and the civil society to extend care to children belonging to the underserved communities, whose families have been affected due to the pandemic in our 32 Children’s Villages across 22 States in providing short term and long term care.”

Children, whose parents are Covid positive and are undergoing treatment will be placed under short-term care till their parents recover and children who have lost parents can be placed under long-term care at Children’s Village.

People seeking help can contact the organisation at their helpline number 18002083232 or email at soscvi@soscvindia.org.

