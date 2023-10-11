Security beefed up at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of Ind-Pak match

The significance of the India vs Pakistan match is evident in the heightened security measures, with approximately 11,000 personnel from various agencies stationed at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:30 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is among the fiercest in the world, and the high-voltage match between the two countries is set to take place at the The Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a record attendance on October 14.

The importance of India vs Pakistan can be sensed with the security being beefed up with around 11,000 personals of various agencies including Gujarat Police, NSG, RAF, and home guards among others being deployed at the stadium.

If reports are to be believed, the Mumbai Police received an email where an unidentified sender issued threats to harm the Prime Minister and blow up the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The sender also demanded Rs 500 crore and the release of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from jail.

Addressing the media GS Malik, Commissioner of Police, said, “Though Ahmedabad has never witnessed communal violence during cricket matches played in the city in the past 20 years, security forces will be deployed in several communally sensitive areas as a precautionary measure. Four senior IPS officers of the ranks of the inspector general and the deputy inspector general along with 21 DCP rank officers will supervise and guide the personnel on the match day, as reported by PTI.