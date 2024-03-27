South Central Railway offers bonus for payments via Smart Cards

Rail users with smart cards, which are used to purchase unreserved tickets and platform tickets, can now recharge them through online mechanism by registering on “UTS on mobile” web portal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 08:33 PM

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) is offering a 3 per cent bonus for rail passengers on the ticket fares up to 150 kilometre distance on using smart cards.

Rail users with smart cards, which are used to purchase unreserved tickets and platform tickets, can now recharge them through online mechanism by registering on “UTS on mobile” web portal. Earlier, passengers had to personally visit railway booking counters to recharge their smart cards.

To obtain smart cards, passengers have to submit valid address proof and other required details at booking office in railway stations. Thereafter, passengers can recharge the smart card initially with minimum of Rs 100 for purchase of tickets.

Smart card option saves valuable time and efforts for passengers. Recharging smart cards online could help in avoiding visiting the UTS counters for recharge every time.