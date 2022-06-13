Southwest monsoon enters Telangana on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:26 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad has said that the monsoons arrived in Telangana on Monday and have extended to the Mahabubnagar district.

A three-day monsoon forecast has been given for the State indicating heavy rainfalls in a few districts.

An Yellow alert or ‘be alert’ warning have been issued to districts including Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadhradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Suryapet, Warangal, Jangaon, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Heavy rains lashed at isolated places in Mancherial, Bhupalpally, and Kamareddy districts on Sunday.

Meanwhile, weather experts forecast that Hyderabad could receive good spells between June 14 to 17. On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature at 36.6 degree Celsius at 2.30 pm.

The monsoons are likely to extend to other parts of Telangana in the next two days, according to the press release.