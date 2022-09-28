SP dons role of doctor, administers Covid vaccine to Adivasis in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

SP Dr. Vineeth G donning the role of a doctor administered Covid-19 vaccine to adivasis at a tribal habitation in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G on Wednesday donned the role of a doctor and administered the Covid-19 vaccine to Adivasis at a tribal habitation in the district.

The SP, an MS (Orthopaedic) degree holder, assumed his professional role as doctor at a free medical camp organised by Manugur police with a special medical team at a remote Guthikoya habitation, Budugula in Manugur mandal. As many as 30 families of migrant Adivasis at the village were tested and provided medicines as police learned that they were suffering from various health problems. The SP travelled on a two-wheeler to reach the village, which lacked minimum transportation facilities.

Dr. Vineeth also interacted with the villagers and inquired about their problems. As he came to know that some villagers had not taken the Covid booster dose, he vaccinated them himself. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the district police were always working for the development and welfare of the people living in the agency areas of the district. He assured the villagers that he would talk to officials of all departments on behalf of the police department to provide the villagers all facilities they required.

The SP later distributed bread packets and fruits to the villagers. He asked the villagers to take precautions as there were chances of epidemics spreading in the season. Dr. Vineeth, who congratulated the Manugur sub division police for organising the medical camp for the benefit of adivasis, later had lunch with the villagers.

Additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar, Manugur DSP Raghavendra Rao, Edulla Bayyaram CI Raja Gopal, Manugur CI Mutyam Ramesh, Aswapuram CI Srinivas, SIs TVR Suri, Raj Kumar and staff participated.