Spain proud to see C-295 transport aircraft in India: Ambassador Jose Maria Ridao

Spain's Ambassador to India Jose Maria Ridao has said the country is proud to see the C-295 MW military transport aircraft in India

By ANI Published Date - 02:50 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

ANI Photo

Ghaziabad: Spain’s Ambassador to India Jose Maria Ridao has said the country is proud to see the C-295 MW military transport aircraft in India and there is a tender for six submarines for India.

Speaking on the C-295 MW military transport aircraft, Ridao said: “The induction is proof that when Spain engages with one date, we deliver the plane on that date. So we have another programme, a very important programme for the Navy and the Indian government is thinking about how we can proceed with the offer.” The first C-295 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force landed at Air Force Station in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Wednesday, officials said.

The aircraft was flown by Group Captain PS Negi and took off from Bahrain, IAF officials told ANI.

The aircraft had taken off from Spain on September 15 from Seville and made three stopovers in Malta, Egypt and Bahrain before reaching Vadodara.

The C295 is a versatile tactical transport airplane that is tailored for missions that range from carrying troops and cargo to signals intelligence. It is capable of carrying up to nine tonnes of payload or as many as 71 troops at a maximum cruise speed of 260 knots.

Under the current deal, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in ‘fly-away’ condition from its final assembly line in Seville by 2025 and the subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems in India.

The Spanish Ambassador to India said: “We are very proud and we’re very happy to see this plane here in India. But don’t forget that relations are much bigger than this…Now there is a tender for six submarines for India and we presented our offer. We think it’s the best offer in the market. At the same time, Spain is ready to transfer technology…”

On India-Spain defence cooperation, he said this cooperation and partnership in the defence industry is very important. “We don’t see India only as a market in the defence industry. We see India as India with many other things. We think also about cultural relations, we think about trade, civil trade, we think also about visas and these kinds of things since India is a country in transition…So we have to reflect on the whole relationship and not concentrate and focus only on one aspect.”

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhari recently held talks with Spain’s Defence Minister Margarita Robles and discussed matters pertaining to strengthening the bilateral relationship between both countries.

Taking to X, India Air Force informed, “On the sidelines of his visit to formally accept the first C-295 aircraft, the CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari called on the Defence Minister of Spain, Ms Margarita Robles. Matters pertaining to strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.”