Spandan, a creative fest to bring out inborn talent of students

Pallavi Aware International School organised inter-school competitions Spandan-the creative fest on January 30. The aim of virtual inter-school competitions was to bring out the inborn talent of students.

Competition were divided into three categories such as Kalakriti consisting of competition in clay modeling, best out of waste, folk art and Jewellery making. Rangamanjari comprising rhymes/poem and patriotic songs, Indian folk and Indian classical/western. Rangmanch consisting of fancy dress, folk dance of India, classical and western dance. The competition was judged by Sampreeti Malladi , B Mohan Reddy, Krishna Priya, Hemangi Bhagat Nene, Harry Mathews Francis and Sylvester Daniel.

Addressing the audience academic director Dr. T. Sudha appreciated all principals and parents of other schools for encouraging the students’ participation in different competitions.

Principal Sudeshna Mairal said that the fine work of art has the power to silence the chatter in the mind and lifts us to another world. The guest of honour Sampreeti Malladi said that these kinds of art events make children see how far they go not because to compete with others but to strengthen themselves with their abilities. Director operations Murali urged students to focus on the importance of art.

