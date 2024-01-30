Hyderabad galleries all set to showcase diverse artistry at India Art Fair 2024

The event which will be held at NSIC Exhibition Grounds boasts nearly 100 exhibitors, including 71 galleries, seven design studios and various regional art institutes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 05:05 PM

Hyderabad: Three galleries from Hyderabad —Kalakriti, Shrishti, and Dhi Contemporary – will showcase their art at the 15th edition of the India Art Fair 2024 in New Delhi from February 1 to 4.

The event which will be held at NSIC Exhibition Grounds boasts nearly 100 exhibitors, including 71 galleries, seven design studios and various regional art institutes.

Here’s a glimpse of what the city art galleries will present at the event.

Windows to the Gods:

Kalakriti Art Gallery is showcasing “Windows to the Gods” at booth D08. Featuring artists Nagesh Goud, R Giridhar Gowd, Sachin Jaltare, and Priyanka Aelay from the Telugu States, the exhibition reinterprets mythologies through a blend of paintings, sculptures, poetry, and text.

While Priyanka Aelay’s depictions of flora and fauna extend from her Ramayana series and the folk story of Balanagamma, R Giridhar Gowd’s 18 miniatures on Shiva and Shakti are inspired by the Vijayanagara style of paintings. Sachin Jaltare’s abstract figurative, employs acrylic on canvas, watercolours, and pen and ink in subdued tones, evoking a meditative essence.

Migration and Urbanization:

Shrishti Art Gallery has a solo showcase of artist Chippa Sudhakar at booth E11. Called “Migration and Urbanization”, the series delves into the consequences of rapid urbanization. In a disc-shaped artwork, he depicts agrarian life with people coexisting harmoniously with animals, contrasted against modern landscapes of high-rises and cars, showcasing lopsided development. Sudhakar’s mixed media works, including woodcut printing, capture the poignant impact of urbanization.

Visual Storytellers:

Dhi Contemporary has “Visual Storytellers” series featuring recent works of Arjun Das, Leena Raj, Poorvesh Patel, Sumana Som, Akhil Mohan and Harun Al Rashid.

While Arjun Das delves into stories of workers in Kolkata’s Bara Bazar, Leena Raj experiments with Malayalam proverbs on her canvases. Sumana Som stitches personal chapters with history, Akhil Mohan reflects on the human-earth relationship, and Harun Al Rashid’s artwork reminisces about family history, drawing inspiration from the memories he shared with his grandfather. Meanwhile, Poorvesh Patel utilizes rusted copper wires as a medium to evoke memories of his upbringing in Navsari, Gujarat, amidst agricultural landscapes.

Dhi’s showcase at booth A07 will present diverse viewpoints of the six artists using a range of media.