Hyderabad’s art communities to collaborate with T-Works

'Beyond Hyderabad’ and ‘Urban Sketchers’, are set to team up with T-Works and those who are interested in the event can check out how to register in this article.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:42 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s vibrant art scene is set to receive a significant boost as two prominent art communities from the city, ‘Beyond Hyderabad’ and ‘Urban Sketchers’, are set to team up with T-Works, the largest prototyping center established by the Government of Telangana, on August 19 from 3 to 6 pm.

This collaboration aims to offer a dynamic and creative platform for artists, creators, and enthusiasts to gather under one roof. T-Works serves as a hub where artistry and technology intersect, encouraging the development of unique and impactful creations that push the boundaries of artistic expression.

“This vibrant space fosters innovation and imagination, providing a supportive environment for individuals to explore a plethora of art forms, experiment with cutting-edge technologies, and exchange ideas,” says Harish, co-founder of Beyond Hyderabad.

The event will start with an initial introduction, followed by an interactive session where artists will sketch the surroundings, engage in casual conversations, and immerse themselves in creative expressions like painting, drawing, sketching, and DIY projects.

The event is open to all, spanning different age groups and backgrounds. Those interested can secure their spot by registering through the link https://meetu.ps/e/Mnzk3/hkPHH/i