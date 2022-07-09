Special poojas performed at Yadadri on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Special poojas were performed at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple by the temple priests on the occasion of swathi nakshtram on Saturday.

It was practice of conducting special poojas to the presiding deity Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy at Yadadri on the occasion of swathi nakshtram, which would be considered as birth star of the lord. Ashtothra shathaghatbhisekam and homam chanting pancha suktha by the temple priests was performed at the temple. Sahasthra namarchana and ratha seva was conducted at the temple.

Large number of devotees made giri pradikshana (making round around the hill shrine) on the occasion swathi nakshthra muhurtha.