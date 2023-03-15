Special School students organise food court in BHEL

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Students of special school are showing recipes at food court in BHEL township in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: The students of the Special School located in BHEL township organised a three-day food court. Helped by their teachers, the students made different recipes which were displayed. Several people were invited to taste the recipes made by them on Wednesday. The visitors have appreciated the students’e efforts.

The students of the school are known for making snacks and selling them in different places for raising money to run the school. Principal Vasantha, Vice-principal Jayashri and others were present.