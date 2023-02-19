Telangana: Factories and Boilers Dept conducts painting, elocution competition for students

The competition was conducted ahead of National Safety Day, which is celebrated on March 4 every year, on the theme of Safety-Health and the Environment

Children are participating in painting competition at BHEL in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: The State Department of Factories and Boilers organised a painting competition for school students at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and at Ordnance Factory Yeddumailaram on Sunday. The competition had 450 and 200 students in BHEL and ODF participating respectively. A good number of special children, who were studying in a special school in BHEL, also participated in the competition.

The competition was conducted ahead of National Safety Day, which is celebrated on March 4 every year, on the theme of Safety-Health and the Environment. An essay competition was conducted for women in Telugu, Hindi, and English languages on the same theme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director of the Department of Factories, B Rajagopal Rao said that the department wanted to spread awareness on health, environment, and safety among the younger generation and women. He said knowledge among the younger generation on these three issues would bring a change in the aspect in the coming days.

The winners in the competition would be felicitated during a programme on March 4. Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories Srinivas Reddy, Inspector of Factories Vidya, National Safety Council Secretary Sashi Kumar, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories Praveen, General Manager BHEL Shyambabu, Welfare Officer Satyababu, Maya Brahma, Safety Officer Aravind, and others were present.