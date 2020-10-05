Special teams to distribute Bathukamma sarees in Karimnagar

Speaking at a review meeting with officials on the distribution of the sarees, Shashanka instructed them to appoint teams along with panchayat secretaries, women groups and ration shop dealers to distribute the sarees

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka on Monday instructed officials concerned to distribute Bathukamma sarees till October 15.

Speaking at a review meeting with officials on the distribution of the sarees, Shashanka instructed them to appoint teams along with panchayat secretaries, women groups and ration shop dealers to distribute the sarees.

Informing that a total of 3.10 lakh sarees would be distributed in the district, he said women above 18 years of age would get the Bathukamma sarees. Ration shop dealers must wear masks and keep sanitisers handy while distributing sarees to the beneficiaries, he added.

In towns and municipalities, the teams should be formed along with ward members, bill collectors, members of local women groups and ration shop dealers, he said.

In the wake of Covid-19, team members should distribute sarees by visiting the houses of beneficiaries on October 9, 10 and 11. After October 11, distribution would be done at ration shops.

State government decided to distribute sarees to women on the occasion of Bathukamma festival.

Women should have Aadhaar, food security card or any other identification card to get sarees.

