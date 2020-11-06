Hyderabad: Speed post booking counter opened in Auto Nagar

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Sagar Hanuman Singh, Postmaster General, Hyderabad inaugurated a 24X7 Speed Post booking counter at Parcel processing Centre, Auto Nagar on Thursday. Parcel processing Centre, Auto Nagar, is one of the IT integrated hub of Telangana Circle, which deals exclusively with parcel business.

Parcel Processing Center (PPC), Autonagar has been providing the parcel booking services for customers, who are willing to book the parcels in bulk.

In addition, to cater the needs of customers at Autonagar, a Speed Post counter for booking of Speed Post articles for 24×7 has been set up at PPC Autonagar, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .