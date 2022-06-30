Speed up Khammam IDOC works, Puvvada tells officials

Minister P Ajay Kumar inspected the ongoing works of IDOC in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the officials to expedite the construction works of Integrated District Office Complex (IDOC) coming at VV Palem here.

On Thursday the minister along with District Collector VP Gautham and other officials inspected the ongoing construction works. He informed that the office complex was being built at a cost of Rs 44 crore on about 1.69 lakh square feet area for the convenience of the public.

Ajay Kumar told the officials to ensure greenery on the office complex premises. He wanted to increase the number of construction workers to speed up the works and to submit a report on the progress of the works.

The officials informed the minister that the main building slab, flooring in all rooms and other civil works have been completed. Electricity, plumbing and others were under progress besides the plantation work.

Earlier in the day Ajay Kumar inaugurated development works worth Rs 1.13 crore in several municipal divisions in the city. He also inaugurated newly laid CC roads and side drains built with Rs 49 lakh at Puvvada Nagar in Raghunathapalem mandal.

Later, reviewing the progress of Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme the minister said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sanctioned Rs 7600 crore to develop infrastructure at government schools for the convenience of students.

Hence the officials and the elected representatives have to take the responsibility of implementing the programme in an effective manner in the selected schools. With the introduction of English medium the students’ strength would increase in the schools, he noted.

Ajay Kumar expressed anger at the delay in completing electrification works in some villages. Since the academic year has already started, delay in the work would not be tolerated. All the works have to be completed by July 31.

The State government has taken up the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme in a prestigious manner. Delay in the works would attract punishment against the concerned officials, the minister warned adding that he would make surprise visits to schools to inspect the works.