Speed up Khammam Municipal Corporation building works, officials told

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday expressed his ire over the delay in the works of the new Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) building under construction in the city.

The Minister, accompanied by District Collector RV Karnan and SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, inspected the progress of works of the KMC building being constructed at a cost of Rs 14 crore at Gattaiah Centre and BC Bhavan being built at a cost of Rs 2 crore at Telangana Talli Centre here.

Ajay Kumar instructed the officials to speed up the works while expressing anger at the contractor for delaying the construction works. He said that by now the construction should have been completed but still the works were going on beyond the schedule.

The Minister told the contractor to ensure quality in the works and cautioned that any further delay in the construction works would not be tolerated. Mayor P Neeraja, MLC B Lakshminarayana and Municipal Commissioner, Anurag Jayanthi accompanied the Minister.

