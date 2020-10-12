Speed up Rythu Vedika works: Khammam Collector

inspected the progress of Rythu Vedikas, Palle Prakruthi Vanams, compost sheds and Vaikunta dhamams at different villages

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan directed the officials to take steps to complete construction of Rythu Vedikas in the district at the earliest. He inspected the progress of Rythu Vedikas, Palle Prakruthi Vanams, compost sheds and Vaikunta dhamams at different villages in Konijerla and Enkoor mandals on Monday. The works related to Rythu Vedikas should be carried out round the clock if required, he instructed the officials.

As per the State government’s guidelines, all Rythu Vedikas must look uniform and quality must be maintained in construction works. The officials and contractors should make efforts to complete the works as per the schedule, he said.

Rythu Vedikas were being built in as many as 129 clusters in Khammam district and majority of the structures have reached the final stages of construction.

Karnan made a surprise inspection to the Primary Health Centre at Enkoor. He interacted with the medical staff and sought the details of covid-19 tests being conducted at the centre. The covid-19 tests should also be conducted in the villages in addition to the tests at the health centre.

The Collector also inspected the process of non-agriculture assets survey at many villages and interacted with gram panchayat secretaries. He told survey teams to not to give any scope for errors while collecting the data and uploading it online.

