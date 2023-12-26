Spin joy at this automated candy floss machine in Hyderabad

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 03:41 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Remember those enchanting evenings from childhood when the melodic chimes of the cotton candy vendor’s cart signaled the arrival of sugary treats? Now you can indulge into a much more sophisticated, delicious, and insta-worthy cotton-candy with a modern twist.

The pink Willy Wonka-esque robotic-arm vending machine called ‘Crazzy Candy’ at the Food corner in Punjagutta’s Next Galleria mall is drawing crowds with its automatic creation of fluffy sugar clouds on sticks. Offering 30 different designs, visitors can customize different colours, flavors and shapes, including a heart, butterfly, and star.

Started earlier this month by Vivek Kouda, the machine was sourced from a Chinese manufacturer. “These machines are widely popular in China and are recently being launched in other parts of the world. There is absence of such a concept in India, so I thought of giving it a try and see how it would be received,” says Vivek, who is currently pursuing an MBA through distance learning.

After inserting your money into the machine, customers have the option to personalize their candy using the touchscreen, choosing from a variety of designs. The candy will be spun as you watch from the transparent window and takes about two minutes to transform from a bunch of sugar to edible art.

“The machine was installed earlier this month and is already a huge hit. People, especially kids, are blown away watching the cotton candy being made automatically. This not only enhances brand visibility among potential customers but also brings happiness to individuals,” Vivek adds.

The cotton candy costs between Rs. 125 to Rs. 350, depending on the size and intricacy of the shape. Claiming it to be the first machine of its kind in Hyderabad, Vivek looks forward to expanding and franchising it across various malls in the city.