Sports kits distributed to SCCL sportspersons in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Kothagudem: Sports kits have been distributed to SCCL sportspersons who won in 2021-22 regional level sports meet organised under the aegis of Kothagudem area Work People Sports and Games Association (WPS&GA).

At a programme here on Monday Kothagudem area General Manager, Jakkam Ramesh along with TBGKS Kothagudem area vice president, Md. Razak distributed shoes and sportswear to the athletes. Speaking on the occasion he told the sportspersons to play with sportsmanship and win prizes at company level for Kothagudem area and also excel in Coal India Limited sports meet.

Ramesh noted that SCCL’s WPS&GA has a long history in encouraging its employees in the field of sports and games with a scheduled sports calendar. WPS&GAs have been formed in all the areas of the company to conduct departmental level, regional level and company level sports and games every year.

SCCL has been encouraging the workmen and their children to participate in the sports and games to keep up better health and for their personality development. SCCL teams were being sent to participate in All India Coal Fields Tournaments, he added.

Special officer to GM Ramesh, DGM (Personnel) P Samuel Sudhakar, PO G. Sudhakar, 11-Men Committee member Kapu Krishna, sports coordinator G Rajashekar, general captain K. Srinivas Reddy and others were present.