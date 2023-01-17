Spot admissions for law courses at PG College-Basheerbagh on Wednesday

There are 19 vacant seats in the LLB course for which spot admissions will be at the college at 10.30 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

There are 19 vacant seats in the LLB course for which spot admissions will be at the college at 10.30 am.

Hyderabad: PG College of Law, Basheerbagh, Osmania University, is holding spot admissions to LLB (five year degree course) self-finance course and LLM (regular) evening course on Wednesday. There are 19 vacant seats in the LLB course for which spot admissions will be at the college at 10.30 am.

In the case of LLM course, there are eight vacant seats with two each in jurisprudence, international law, and labour and employment laws, and one each in constitutional law and crimes and torts. The LLM spot admissions will be held in the college premises at 5 pm.