SPWI donates competitive study material to KGC library

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Warangal Urban: Society for Public Welfare and Initiatives (SPWI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), donated books related to competitive exams, sociology and other subjects worth Rs 10,000 to the library of the Kakatiya Government College (KGC), Hanamkonda, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, founder president of SPWI Dr Suresh Devath said they had donated the books for the benefit of the students preparing for competitive exams. “We will extend support in other forms also to the college in the coming days,” he said.

He said that the SPWI is also conducting seminars/conferences with the sponsorship of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other governmental organisations and also publishing a research journal besides bringing books with research articles for the benefit of the research scholars.

Dr Suresh has also been working for the upliftment of poor and tribals through the SPWI. College Principal Dr P Indira Devi thanked the SPWI for donating the valuable books to the college. Librarian P Shankaraiah, faculty of Public Administration Department B Muralidhar, Soma Narsaiah and other staff were present.

