SR University to create industry-ready Civil Engineers

The collaboration with Divyasree NSL Infrastructure is to provide an industry-relevant curriculum and exposure which in turn will make its students industry-ready professionals

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: SR University, Warangal, has announced collaboration with Divyasree NSL Infrastructure, with the intent to create 600 industry ready civil engineers in the next five years.

The collaboration is part of SR University’s strategy to partner with industry to provide an industry-relevant curriculum and exposure which in turn will make its students industry-ready professionals. Earlier this year, the SRU partnered with Microsoft, Gramener and Cyient.

“Augmented reality, 3D scanning and printing, Building Information Modelling (BIM), autonomous equipment and advanced building materials knowledge to create innovative and sustainable solutions to protect the environment, improve productivity, enhance quality, and safety are imperative today. To bring these innovative technologies to the classroom, SR University has joined hands with Divyasree NSL Infrastructure,” said Dr G R C Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, SR University.

