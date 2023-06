| Sreejith Shoots Hat Trick Of Golds At Telangana Shooting Competitions

Hyderabad shooter Turaga Sreejith Krishna made headlines in the IX Telangana State Shooting Competitions

Published Date - 07:20 AM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad Hyderabad shooter Turaga Sreejith Krishna made headlines in the IX Telangana State Shooting Competitions in Shotgun events bagging three gold medals at SATS Shooting Range, Gachibowli on Sunday.

He secured top honours in the 10m Rifle Championship Junior Men Individual, 10m Rifle Championship Junior Youth Men Individual and 10m Rifle Championship Junior Youth Men Individual.

Results: (S-25) Clay Pigeon Trap Shooting Championship Master Men (Individual): 1. Faisal Yousufuddin 38/50; (S-25) Clay Pigeon Trap

Shooting Championship Master Men Individual: 1. Mohd Mujahid Ali Khan 41/50, 2. Syed Sarwar Ahmed Qadri Nadeem 33/50, 3. Zohair Hasan Lateef 32/50; (S-25) Clay Pigeon Trap Shooting Championship Junior Men Individual 1. Kayomarz Ichhaporia 30/50; (S-27) Clay Pigeon Trap Shooting Championship Master Men Individual: 1. E Chetan Reddy 38/50; (S-08) Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting Championship Men Individual: 1. Ayush Rudraraju 50/50, 2. Yuvek Battula 43/50, 3. Fauzaan Bin Yesrab 38/50; (S-06) Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting Championship Junior Men (Individual): 1. Yuvek Battula 43/50, 2. Hassan Assan Bin Yesrab 41/50, 3. Mohd Arfath 36/50; (S-05) Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting Championship Women Individual: 1. Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 39/50, 2. Dandu Katyayani Raju 30/50, 3. Kunduru Eshanvi Reddy 28/50; (S-04) Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting Championship Junior Women Individual: 1. Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 39/50, 2. Dandu Katyayani Raju 30/50; (S16) Clay Pigeon Double Skeet Shooting Championship Men Individual: 1. Omer Farooq Khan 30/50; (S-19) 10M Rifle Championship Men Individual: 1. Vamshi Tirupati Eligeti 395 /400,2. Selvam Johnaon Jaisooriya 389/400,3. Shaikh Arzan Ahmed 389/400; (S-21) 10M Rifle Championship Women Individual: 1. Vanamala Akhila 397/400,2. Mounika Reddy Chandiri 394/400, 3. Akshita Bhumarapu 394/400; (S-22) 10M Rifle Championship Junior Men Individual: 1. Turaga Sreejith Krishna 391/400, 2. Shaikh Arzan Ahmed 389/400, 3. Neil Jain 388/400; (S-24) 10M Rifle Championship Junior Women Individual: 1. Akshita Bhumarapu 394/400, 2. Sri Laxmi Bhandharam 390/400,3. Verrabelli Mahathi 389 /400; (S-25) 10M Rifle Championship Junior Youth Men Individual: 1. Turaga Sreejith Krishna 391/400,2. Shaikh Arzan Ahmed 389 /400, 3. Neil Jain 388 /400; (S-26) 10M Rifle Championship Junior Youth Women Individual: 1. Akshita Bhumarapu 394/400, 2. Verrabelli Mahathi 389/400,3. Laakhi Abhishek Mahaheshwari 388/400; (S-65) 10M Rifle Championship Junior Youth Men Individual: 1. Turaga Sreejith Krishna 391/400, 2. Neil Jain 388/400, 3. Nandanoori Ashutosh Kumar 387/400; (S-66) 10M Rifle Championship Junior Sub Youth Women Individual: 1. Laakhi Abhishek Mahaheshwari 388/400, 2. Alysa Sinha 385/400, 3. Akansha D Khandelwal 385 /400; (S-79) 10M Rifle Championship Men Individual: 1. Vamshidhar Nali 364/400; (A-95) 10M Rifle Open Sight Championship Junior Men Individual: 1. Anand Nizamkar 287/400; (A-98) 10M Rifle Open Sight Championship Youth Men Individual: 1. Karthikeyan Reddy Mallu 293/400, 2. Anand Nizamkar 287/400.