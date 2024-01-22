Hyderabad Women beat Gajwel FC 3-0 in Khelo India Women’s U-17 Football league

Sushmitha scored two goals while Nainika added one as their side Hyderabad Women defeated Gajwel FC 3-0 in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s Under-17 Football league
Hyderabad: Sushmitha scored two goals while Nainika added one as their side Hyderabad Women defeated Gajwel FC 3-0 in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s Under-17 Football league, at the MJPBCWRSJDE College, Gajwel, on Monday.
In another match, Nandini scored twice to power her side Deccan Dynamos to a crushing 4-0 win over Twin Cities FC.
Results: Hyderabad Women 3 (Sushmitha 2, Nainika 1)) bt Gajwel FC 0; Care Football Academy 1 (Eshitha) bt Telangana Sports School 0; Deccan Dynamos (Nandini 2, Sai Varshitha 1, Anusha 1) 4 bt Twin Cities FC 0.