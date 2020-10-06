Sreenidhi Sports Academy partners with FirstPoint USA

The school and its sports academy boast some of the region’s most promising sporting talent across disciplines like squash, basketball, tennis, cricket, swimming, athletics and football.

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi International School and Sports Academy has inked an agreement with globally acclaimed FirstPoint USA to promote the city’s young talent and get greater access to US scholarship opportunities.

The new and exclusive partnership that took-off this month links the world’s leading agency FirstPoint with hundreds of young sportspersons based in the capital of Telangana State.

Welcoming the collaboration, Andrew Kean, FirstPoint USA CEO, said. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Sreenidhi and to be providing truly life-changing sports scholarship platforms to young people connected to the school and its vibrant sports academy.”

USA sports scholarship market leader FirstPoint, based in Glasgow and with offices in Manchester and London, will provide free consultancy to youngsters within the ISA network interested in pursuing a scholarship as part of the agreement.

Tawanda Ryan Matopodzi, director of Sreenidhi Sports Academy and Athletics Director for Sreenidhi International School, said, “We believe in nurturing the pattern of striving for excellence and providing equal opportunities for student-athletes to live up to their potential. The partnership with FirstPoint USA will open unlimited doors for youngsters to represent prestigious colleges and perhaps turn professional making it a career choice.”

