Sreenidi FA thrash Focus School 9-1 in Hotfut Hyderabad Youth League

Hyderabad: Sreenidi FA thrashed Focus School 9-1 in the under-14 category of the Hotfut Hyderabad Youth League, on Tuesday.
With this victory, they are in the title race along with USFC and PJR FC. In the under-12 category, Hotfut Thunders, Sky Kings FA, Sreenidi FA and Abbas union are in contention for the title as Sky Kings FA are currently leading the tables.
Results: U-12: Sky Kings bt Little Stars FA 2–1; Focus School bt HotFut Flamingos 3–0; Sreenidi FA bt Treasure FA 6–0; Abbas union bt HotFut Galacticos 7–0;
U-14: USFC bt Focus School 3–1; Sreenidi FA bt Focus School 9–1; USFC bt Abbas union 8–2; Sreenidi FA bt Sky Kings 8–3; HotFut Predators drew with Abbas union 2–2; HotFut Predators drew with Offside Academy 0–0; Little Stars ‘A’ bt Sky Kings 8–5; Sreenidi FA bt Little Stars ‘B’ 8–1; HotFut Dominators bt Little Stars ‘A’ 7–1; PJR FC bt Sky Kings 6–1; Little Stars ‘B’ bt Offside Academy 5–0; Little Stars ‘A’ bt Offside Academy 10–2; PJR FC bt HotFut Dominators 3–2; PJR FC bt Little Stars ‘B’ 8–1.