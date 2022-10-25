Sreenidi FA thrash Focus School 9-1 in Hotfut Hyderabad Youth League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Sreenidi FA thrashed Focus School 9-1 in the under-14 category of the Hotfut Hyderabad Youth League, on Tuesday.

With this victory, they are in the title race along with USFC and PJR FC. In the under-12 category, Hotfut Thunders, Sky Kings FA, Sreenidi FA and Abbas union are in contention for the title as Sky Kings FA are currently leading the tables.

Also Read MYK Strikers stun holders Team MYSA in Telangana Premier Golf League

Results: U-12: Sky Kings bt Little Stars FA 2–1; Focus School bt HotFut Flamingos 3–0; Sreenidi FA bt Treasure FA 6–0; Abbas union bt HotFut Galacticos 7–0;

U-14: USFC bt Focus School 3–1; Sreenidi FA bt Focus School 9–1; USFC bt Abbas union 8–2; Sreenidi FA bt Sky Kings 8–3; HotFut Predators drew with Abbas union 2–2; HotFut Predators drew with Offside Academy 0–0; Little Stars ‘A’ bt Sky Kings 8–5; Sreenidi FA bt Little Stars ‘B’ 8–1; HotFut Dominators bt Little Stars ‘A’ 7–1; PJR FC bt Sky Kings 6–1; Little Stars ‘B’ bt Offside Academy 5–0; Little Stars ‘A’ bt Offside Academy 10–2; PJR FC bt HotFut Dominators 3–2; PJR FC bt Little Stars ‘B’ 8–1.