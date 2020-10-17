Sri Chaitanya students shine in NEET

Snikitha said the two-year integrated course at Sri Chaitanya helped her secure third rank in the NEET

Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions students excelled in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 with three rankers in top 10 including all India rank one in the general category,Soyeb Aftab, all-India third ranker, Tammula Snikitha and all India sixth ranker Chaitanya Sindhu.

Snikitha said the two-year integrated course at Sri Chaitanya helped her secure third rank in the NEET. Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions academic director Sushma condemned the claims made by an educational that Snikitha had pursued a course there.

